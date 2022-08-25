US Markets
AAL

Anglo American Chile's CEO resigns, interim chief named

Contributor
Fabian Andres Cambero Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Anglo American Chile's chief executive, Aaron Puna, has resigned from his position and will be temporarily replaced by the head of the firm's Los Bronces mine, Patricio Hidalgo, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Adds information about CEO's resignation, context

SANTIAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Anglo American Chile's AAL.L chief executive, Aaron Puna, has resigned from his position and will be temporarily replaced by the head of the firm's Los Bronces mine, Patricio Hidalgo, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Puna will continue to work "with the management team of Chile and Base Metals in a transition period," the company added.

The resignation comes as the company seeks to reverse the rejection in early May of the environmental permit to continue operating the Los Bronces mine in the center of the country.

Environmentalists and social groups have criticized Los Bronces project, valued at $3.3 billion, for its possible impact on a nearby glacier, as well as over risks to water supply in the area.

At the end of July, Chilean authorities also rejected a project that sought to extend the useful life of Anglo American's small El Soldado copper mine until 2028.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Leslie Adler)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular