Anglo American CEO says not responsible for lead poisoning in Zambia

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Anglo American AAL.L CEO Mark Cutifani said on Friday it was not responsible for lead poisoning in Zambia at a lead mine it part-owned nearly 50 years ago and planned to defend itself after a class action was filed against the miner over allegations of negligence.

"We intend to defend out position as we don't believe Anglo American is responsible for the current situation," said Cutifani said during the presentation of a company sustainability report.

South African law firm Mbuyisa Moleele and UK-based Leigh Day filed the class action suit last week on behalf of what they say is estimated to be more than 100,000 individuals.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; editing by Jason Neely)

