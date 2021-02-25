Anglo American boosts 2020 dividends as metals prices climb

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Anglo American AAL.L posted a slight fall in profits for 2020 but boosted dividends after strong commodity prices helped the diversified miner recover from coronavirus disruptions suffered in its first half.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), a measure closely watched by analysts, fell 2% to $9.8 billion in the year to December, beating a consensus of $9.4 billion from nine analysts compiled by Vuma.

Anglo declared a final dividend of 72 cents per share, in line with its 40% payout policy and up 53% from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Alex Richardson)

