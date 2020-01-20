Anglo American Bags Troubled Miner Sirius Minerals For a Bargain

Mining giant Anglo American has agreed to buy troubled fertilizer miner Sirius Minerals in a deal worth £405 million.

Mining giant Anglo American has agreed to buy troubled fertilizer miner Sirius Minerals in an all-cash deal worth £405 million.

The 5.5p per share rescue deal comes as Sirius Minerals has struggled to secure funding to complete construction of its potash mine in North Yorkshire, in the north of England.

Shares in Anglo American slipped 0.2%, while Sirius shares climbed 2.4% on Monday. They are up 57% so far in 2020.

Sirius’ stock plunged in September when the fertilizer miner said it had failed to secure the £2.5 billion needed for the rest of the project. Despite the strong gains in the year-to-date, shares have still fallen 75% over the past year as investors have become concerned over the future of the mine.

Russell Scrimshaw, Sirius chairman, acknowledged that the board’s approval of the deal would have “come as a shock” to shareholders.

He added that the board “deeply regrets” its inability to finance the project and said that given the cash constraints of Sirius and lack of alternative financing options, Anglo American’s offer was the “only feasible option.”

Scrimshaw accepted the returns from the deal weren’t what investors had hoped for but warned that the company could face collapse if shareholders reject the deal.

“We now face a stark choice. If the acquisition isn’t approved by shareholders and doesn’t complete there is a high probability that the business could be placed into administration or liquidation within weeks thereafter. This outcome would most likely result in shareholders losing all of their investment, as well as put the future of the entire project, and its associated benefits for the local area and the U.K., at risk.”

Anglo American chief executive Mark Cutifani said the company would bring its “financial, technical, and product marketing resources” to the development of the project.

He added the mine supported Anglo American’s shift toward cleaner energy. The multinational miner’s stock has risen 3.3% so far in 2020.

Looking ahead. Anglo American has bought Sirius Minerals at a knockdown price and the mining giant has the clout—both financially and in terms of resources—to make the project work.

CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said investors could benefit from demand for potash, a “fairly new and more organic” fertilizer which could increase sharply over the next decade as awareness over protecting the environment grows. Sirius shareholders have the unenviable choice of accepting the deal or risk losing everything. The former seems the only choice.

