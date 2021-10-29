Anglo American aims to halve indirect greenhouse gas emissions by 2040

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Anglo American AAL.L said on Friday it aims to halve its indirect greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, as the miner bolsters renewable electricity supply in South America and explores ways to better access metals and minerals.

The company said reduction in Scope 3 emissions, or greenhouse gases (GHG) produced from a company's product or service that are released further along the value chain, depends on the steel sector cutting carbon emissions and a supportive global policy.

"Through innovative technologies and practices, we can be more targeted in accessing those metals and minerals, use less water and energy and, crucially, generate fewer GHG emissions," Chief Executive Officer Mark Cutifani said.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.