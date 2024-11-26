Anglo American Advances Platinum Demerger with Share Offering

Anglo American (GB:AAL) has released an update.

Anglo American has initiated an accelerated bookbuild offering to sell approximately 16 million shares of its subsidiary, Anglo American Platinum, as part of its ongoing demerger strategy aimed at enhancing market liquidity and portfolio simplification. This move is expected to increase the free float of Anglo American Platinum by over 50%, providing financial resilience and mitigating market disruption risks. The demerger is on track for completion by mid-2025, with plans to list Anglo American Platinum on the London Stock Exchange.

