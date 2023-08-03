Anglo American (AAUKF) Price Target Decreased by 14.64% to 34.16

The average one-year price target for Anglo American (OTC:AAUKF) has been revised to 34.16 / share. This is an decrease of 14.64% from the prior estimate of 40.02 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.95 to a high of 46.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.09% from the latest reported closing price of 30.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 546 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anglo American. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAUKF is 0.54%, a decrease of 23.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.05% to 174,740K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,955K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,927K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAUKF by 28.33% over the last quarter.

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 13,460K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,320K shares, representing an increase of 30.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAUKF by 25.76% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,265K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,201K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAUKF by 20.75% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,763K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 4,609K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,815K shares, representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAUKF by 32.92% over the last quarter.

