Anglo American: Tom McCulley To Lead Woodsmith Polyhalite Project As CEO Of Crop Nutrients

(RTTNews) - Anglo American (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) said the detailed technical review of the Woodsmith polyhalite project in the UK has confirmed the findings of Anglo American's due diligence that a number of elements of the project's design would benefit from modification to bring it up to the Group's safety and operating integrity standards.

Anglo American also announced a change to the leadership of the project following its integration into Anglo American. Tom McCulley, who has led the development of the Quellaveco copper project in Peru, will take over from Chris Fraser as CEO of Crop Nutrients. Anglo American has appointed Adolfo Heeren as CEO of Anglo American in Peru.

