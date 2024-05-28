Angling Direct Plc Announces Upcoming AGM

Angling Direct Plc (GB:ANG) has released an update.

Angling Direct Plc, the UK’s foremost omni-channel specialist fishing tackle retailer, has announced the dispatch of its Annual Report and Accounts along with the Notice of its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), which is scheduled to take place at its Norwich headquarters on June 20, 2024. The company, known for its extensive network of retail stores and digital sales platforms, is also recognized for its commitment to fostering an inclusive fishing community and promoting sustainability through its various channels. All relevant documents have been made available for shareholders on the Group’s website.

