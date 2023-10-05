Angle (LSE:AGL) Price Target Increased by 5.41% to 99.45

The average one-year price target for Angle (LSE:AGL) has been revised to 99.45 / share. This is an increase of 5.41% from the prior estimate of 94.35 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 75.75 to a high of 126.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 623.27% from the latest reported closing price of 13.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Angle. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGL is 0.04%, a decrease of 27.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.86% to 2,382K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 1,465K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 845K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BICKX - Baillie Gifford International Smaller Companies Fund Class K holds 72K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares, representing a decrease of 132.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 23.44% over the last quarter.

