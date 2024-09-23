News & Insights

Markets

ANGLE Enters Agreement With NuProbe; Gets Worldwide Licence Option For NGS Panel

September 23, 2024 — 02:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ANGLE plc has signed an agreement with NuProbe USA to use its pan-cancer next generation sequencing panel. NuProbe has granted ANGLE plc an option for an exclusive global license to the NGS panel outside of China for the analysis of CTCs and the dual analysis of CTCs and ctDNA. In the first stage of the collaboration, NuProbe will transfer manufacture of the NGS panel to a larger-scale manufacturing site and ANGLE will undertake internal validation of the initial batches.

NuProbe is a genomics and molecular diagnostics company with molecular diagnostic technologies to improve the sensitivity of sequencing mutations and copy number variations by over 10-fold. NuProbe has sites in Houston, USA, Shanghai, China and Suzhou, China.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.