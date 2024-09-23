ANGLE Enters Agreement With NuProbe; Gets Worldwide Licence Option For NGS Panel

(RTTNews) - ANGLE plc has signed an agreement with NuProbe USA to use its pan-cancer next generation sequencing panel. NuProbe has granted ANGLE plc an option for an exclusive global license to the NGS panel outside of China for the analysis of CTCs and the dual analysis of CTCs and ctDNA. In the first stage of the collaboration, NuProbe will transfer manufacture of the NGS panel to a larger-scale manufacturing site and ANGLE will undertake internal validation of the initial batches.

NuProbe is a genomics and molecular diagnostics company with molecular diagnostic technologies to improve the sensitivity of sequencing mutations and copy number variations by over 10-fold. NuProbe has sites in Houston, USA, Shanghai, China and Suzhou, China.

