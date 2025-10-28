ANGLE (AIM:AGL) Price Target Decreased by 17.73% to 19.72

The average one-year price target for ANGLE (AIM:AGL) has been revised to 19.72 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 17.73% from the prior estimate of 23.97 GBX dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 GBX to a high of 31.50 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 644.15% from the latest reported closing price of 2.65 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in ANGLE. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGL is 0.05%, an increase of 32.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 67.84% to 1,124K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 1,036K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BICKX - Baillie Gifford International Smaller Companies Fund Class K holds 89K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

