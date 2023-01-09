ANGL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (Symbol: ANGL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.73, changing hands as high as $27.78 per share. Fallen Angel High Yield Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ANGL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ANGL's low point in its 52 week range is $25.75 per share, with $32.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.78.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.