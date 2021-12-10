Angion's ANG-3777 Misses Goals In Phase-II Trial In Cardiac Surgery Associated Acute Kidney Injury

(RTTNews) - A phase-II GUARD trial of Angion's ANG-3777 in cardiac surgery associated acute kidney injury did not meet its primary endpoint of percentage increase in serum creatinine based upon the area under the curve or AUC, Vifor Pharma and Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN) said in a statement.

However, the companies said it continue to review the data, based on the signal demonstrated in the clinically-relevant MAKE90 secondary endpoint.

ANGN closed Thursday regular trading at $3.49 down $0.10 or 2.79%. In the after-hours trade, the stock further dropped $0.66 or 18.91%.

According to the companies, the GUARD trial was designed as a signal-finding trial with a primary objective determining the feasibility of advancing ANG-3777 into a global phase-III trial based upon activity and safety of ANG-3777 in patients at risk for cardiopulmonary bypass at risk for developing acute kidney injury or CSA-AKI.

The primary endpoint was percentage increase in serum creatinine based upon AUC as measured between 24 hours after the end of surgery through day 6, and indicated there was no significant difference in this short-term endpoint between ANG-3777 and placebo.

The secondary endpoint of MAKE90 indicated a potential benefit in patients receiving ANG-3777 with fewer patients in the ANG-3777 arm having a MAKE90 event compared to those in the placebo arm.

MAKE90 is a composite endpoint combining death, initiation of renal replacement therapy, or a greater than 25% decline in Estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate (eGFR) present 90 days after the surgery. The GUARD trial was not powered to demonstrate a statistically significant result on this endpoint.

The number of patients who experienced a decline in kidney function as measured by a >25% decrease in eGFR at Day 90 was fewer in the group treated with ANG-3777.

Other secondary endpoints did not show a clinical benefit, including endpoints on MAKE30, the incidence of AKI through Day 6.

The overall safety profile of ANG-3777 in this trial was consistent with the overall experience in its clinical development program and comparable to placebo, the companies said.

