AngioDynamics Unveils Auryon Atherectomy System for PAD

AngioDynamics, Inc. ANGO recently launched the Auryon Atherectomy System, a newly developed path-breaking technology for the treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (“PAD”), which includes Critical Limb Ischemia and In-Stent Restenosis (“ISR”).

The Auryon Atherectomy System is the first laser atherectomy system to proficiently treat lesions of any type, length or location (above and below the knee), with minimal impact on vessel walls.

This launch is expected to boost the company’s Vascular Interventions and Therapies segment.

More on the Auryon Atherectomy System

The Auryon Atherectomy System leverages breakthrough technology to deliver treatment of PAD lesions and occlusions. It uses solid-state laser technology for the treatment of PAD and is approved by the FDA with an indication for treatment of infrainguinal stenoses and occlusions, including ISR.

Management believes the Auryon Atherectomy System is path-breaking for the treatment of PAD. The Auryon Atherectomy System’s solid-state laser technology will be made available to providers and patients nationwide.

The Auryon Atherectomy System for infrainguinal lesions and ISR has delivered impressive results without perforations, embolization or other major complications. The solid-state, longer-wavelength and shorter-pulse approach makes the Auryon laser a more effective option across a wide array of plaque morphologies. This technology has the capability to save limbs and enhance the quality of life for patients suffering from PAD.

The company has already seen a very positive reception from initial users of the Auryon System across several markets and geographies.

Recent Development

In August 2020, the company announced the enrollment of the first patient in the PATHFINDER I: Post-Market Registry. It is a pilot study to assess the safety and efficiency of the Auryon Atherectomy System in the real-world treatment of de novo, re-stenotic and ISR lesions in infrainguinal arteries of patients suffering with PAD.

Market Prospects

Per a Medgadget report, the global PAD market was valued at approximately $2.96 billion in 2018 and is expected to register 6.92% CAGR over the forecast period of 2018-2025. Hence, this launch is well-timed.

Price Performance

Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock have lost 3.2% in the past three months against the industry’s rally of 9.2%.

