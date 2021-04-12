Markets
ANGO

AngioDynamics Submits 510(k) Application For AlphaVac System - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) said it submitted a 510(k) application to the FDA for the AlphaVac System, a multi-purpose mechanical aspiration thrombectomy device for the treatment of undesirable intravascular material in the venous system and peripheral vasculature. The company expects the release of the AlphaVac System in the second half of 2021, subject to FDA clearance.

The AlphaVac System combines two of AngioDynamics' technologies: a new mechanical aspiration handle; the self-expanding funnel tip, and is designed to provide precise control in the removal of clot burden while minimizing patient blood loss.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ANGO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular