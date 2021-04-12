AngioDynamics Submits 510(k) Application For AlphaVac System - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) said it submitted a 510(k) application to the FDA for the AlphaVac System, a multi-purpose mechanical aspiration thrombectomy device for the treatment of undesirable intravascular material in the venous system and peripheral vasculature. The company expects the release of the AlphaVac System in the second half of 2021, subject to FDA clearance.

The AlphaVac System combines two of AngioDynamics' technologies: a new mechanical aspiration handle; the self-expanding funnel tip, and is designed to provide precise control in the removal of clot burden while minimizing patient blood loss.

