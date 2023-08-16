News & Insights

ANGO

AngioDynamics Rises In Pre-market Following Approval Of Its AngioVac System For Expanded Use

August 16, 2023 — 08:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of medical technology firm AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) are rising more than 8% in pre-market on Wednesday after the company said on Tuesday that the FDA granted Breakthrough Device designation for its AngioVac System "for use to include the non-surgical removal of vegetation from the right heart."

Under the Breakthrough Device designation, the company will engage with the FDA to achieve this new indication, AngioDynamics said in a statement.

AngioVac is a vacuum-based device for percutaneous removal of undesirable materials from the intravascular system. The device was approved in 2014.

AngioDynamics shares closed at $8.69, up 3.08% on Tuesday. It has traded in the range of $8.06 - $24.29 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
