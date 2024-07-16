AngioDynamics Q4 Loss Narrows, Beats Estimates; To Buy Back Up To $15 Mln Of Shares - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Looking ahead, for the full year, AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) expects adjusted loss per share of $0.38 to $0.42, better than analysts' estimate for a loss of $0.49 per share.

Annual sales are projected to be in the range of $282 million to $288 million, in line with analysts' forecast of $287.25 million.

In addition, the company has announced that its Board has approved a share repurchase program of up to $15 million.

ANGO was trading down by 2.19 percent at $5.80 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

Q4 Results:

AngioDynamics reported a loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$13.449 million, or -$0.33 per share. This compares with -$21.467 million, or -$0.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, AngioDynamics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$2.251 million or -$0.06 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.16 per share, according to the Wall Street estimates. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 22.1% to $70.980 million from $91.074 million last year.

AngioDynamics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$13.449 Mln. vs. -$21.467 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.33 vs. -$0.54 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $70.980 Mln vs. $91.074 Mln last year.

