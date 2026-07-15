AngioDynamics Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Gross Margin Expands

AngioDynamics, Inc. ANGO reported an adjusted loss per share of 7 cents for fourth-quarter fiscal 2026, wider than the year-ago quarter’s adjusted loss of 3 cents but narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 11 cents.

On a pro-forma basis (excluding the divested Dialysis and BioSentry businesses, the divested PICC and Midline product portfolios and the discontinued Radiofrequency and Syntrax products), adjusted loss per share for fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 was also 7 cents, wider than the 5 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

On a pro-forma basis, the fiscal fourth-quarter GAAP loss per share was 27 cents, wider than the year-ago period’s 15 cents.

Full-year fiscal 2026 adjusted loss per share was 15 cents, flat compared to the figure at the end of the fiscal 2025 period. The figure came narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 23 cents per share.

On a pro-forma basis, full-year fiscal 2026 adjusted loss per share was 24 cents, narrower than 25 cents at the end of the comparable fiscal 2025 period.

ANGO's Q4 Revenue Performance

Revenues in the fiscal fourth quarter totaled $86.6 million, up 8% year over year both on a reported and pro forma basis. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.6%.

The company continued to see strong contributions from its Med Tech (which includes the Auryon peripheral atherectomy platform, the thrombus management platform and the NanoKnife irreversible electroporation platform) and Med Device businesses during the quarter.

Full-year fiscal 2026 revenues were $320.2 million, up 9.5% on a reported basis and up 9.4% on a pro forma basis from the comparable fiscal 2025 period. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%.

Shares of this company traded flat during yesterday’s after-hours trading.

AngioDynamics’ Geographical Analysis

In the quarter under review, U.S. net revenues totaled $73.6 million, up 9.1% year over year both on a reported and pro forma basis. This figure compares to our U.S. net revenues’ fiscal fourth-quarter projection of $69 million.

International revenues came in at $13 million, up 2.7% from the year-ago quarter, both on a reported and pro forma basis. This figure compares to our fiscal fourth-quarter International revenues’ projection of $11.5 million.

ANGO’s Q4 Segmental Analysis

AngioDynamics derives revenues from two businesses — Med Tech and Med Device.

Med Tech

The Med Tech business’ net sales in the fiscal fourth quarter were $41.8 million, reflecting an uptick of 16.7% year over year, both on a reported and pro forma basis. This figure compares to our fiscal fourth-quarter Med Tech business’ net sales projection of $38.2 million.

The rise was primarily on the back of increased net sales of Auryon, amounting to $17.8 million (up 14.4% year over year), Mechanical Thrombectomy revenues (which include AngioVac and AlphaVac) of $11.1 million (down 1.1% year over year) and NanoKnife sales of $11.8 million (up 64.5% year over year). In the quarter, AngioVac revenues were $6.9 million (down 15.8% year over year) and AlphaVac revenues were $4.2 million (up 38.4% year over year). Total NanoKnife revenues included 47% growth in probes and 132.5% growth in capital sales.

Med Device

Med Device’s revenues in the fiscal fourth quarter grossed $44.8 million, up 1.1% from the year-ago period. This figure compares to our fiscal fourth-quarter Med Device business’ net sales projection of $42.3 million.

AngioDynamics, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

AngioDynamics, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | AngioDynamics, Inc. Quote

AngioDynamics’ Margin and Cost Trends

In the quarter under review, AngioDynamics’ pro forma gross profit rose 10.8% to $46.8 million. The pro forma gross margin expanded 130 basis points to 54%. We had projected a pro forma gross margin of 52.3% for fourth-quarter fiscal 2025.

Sales and marketing expenses on a pro forma basis increased 17.7% to $31.1 million year over year. Research and development expenses on a pro forma basis increased 24.1% year over year to $8.2 million, whereas general and administrative expenses on a pro forma basis increased 0.3% to $10.3 million. On a pro forma basis, adjusted operating expenses of $56.9 million increased 18.7% year over year.

Total operating loss on a pro forma basis totaled $10.2 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s loss of $5.8 million.

ANGO’s Cash Position

AngioDynamics exited fiscal 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $53.9 million compared with $37.8 million at the fiscalthird-quarter end.

The company ended the quarter with no debt on its balance sheet.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of fiscal 2026 was $3.1 million, against the cumulative net cash used in operating activities of $10.1 million a year ago.

AngioDynamics’ FY27 Guidance

AngioDynamics has initiated its guidance for fiscal 2027.

The company expects its net sales to be in the range of $336 million-$341 million, representing growth of 5-6.5% from the comparable fiscal 2026 period. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $325.1 million.

AngioDynamics expects its Med Tech revenue growth to be in the range of 12-15%, while Med Device revenue growth is projected to be flat over the comparable fiscal 2026 period.

Management expects the impact from tariffs to be broadly similar to fiscal 2026.

The adjusted loss per share is projected to be between 29 cents and 24 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at a loss of 13 cents per share.

AngioDynamics' Clinical and Reimbursement Progress

AngioDynamics exited the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 with narrower-than-expected adjusted loss per share and better-than-expected revenues. The uptick in overall revenues and geographical revenues, both on a reported and pro forma basis, looked promising. The robust performance of both segments was also impressive. Robust Auryon, AlphaVac and NanoKnife sales were also recorded during the quarter. The pro-forma gross margin expansion bodes well for the stock.

During fiscal 2026, AngioDynamics achieved several clinical and reimbursement milestones that could strengthen the long-term growth prospects of its Med Tech portfolio. NanoKnife appears particularly well positioned following durable two-year PRESERVE data, which reinforced its efficacy and safety in intermediate-risk prostate cancer while preserving patients' quality of life. The activation of Category I CPT codes and Medicare coverage guidance further improves the reimbursement landscape, supporting broader physician adoption over time.

The FDA's IDE approval for the RELIEF study also marks an important step toward expanding NanoKnife into benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), one of the largest men's health markets. Beyond NanoKnife, FDA approvals for the APEX-Return and PAVE studies enhance the growth prospects of the Mechanical Thrombectomy portfolio by evaluating new applications for the AlphaReturn Blood Management System and AngioVac. Ongoing enrollment in the AMBITION BTK and RECOVER-AV trials further highlights the company's focus on generating clinical evidence to expand indications and addressable markets, creating multiple long-term growth opportunities beyond its current commercial portfolio. This raises optimism about the stock.

AngioDynamics’ Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ANGO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical WST, Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Cardinal Health CAH, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Intuitive Surgical reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

Intuitive Surgical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 14.3%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

Cardinal Health reported a third-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.17, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.2%. Revenues of $60.94 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%.

Cardinal Health has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 17%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.3%.

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