AngioDynamics' (NASDAQ:ANGO) investors will be pleased with their 22% return over the last five years

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. But AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 22% over five years, which is below the market return. Unfortunately the share price is down 14% in the last year.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that AngioDynamics didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, AngioDynamics can boast revenue growth at a rate of 0.3% per year. Put simply, that growth rate fails to impress. It's probably fair to say that the modest growth is reflected in the modest share price gain of 4% per year. It seems likely that we'll have to zoom in on the data, including profits, to understand if there is an opportunity here.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGS:ANGO Earnings and Revenue Growth September 19th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that AngioDynamics shares lost 14% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 17%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 4%, each year, over five years. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that AngioDynamics is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.