AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is AngioDynamics's Debt?

As you can see below, AngioDynamics had US$25.0m of debt at August 2021, down from US$40.0m a year prior. But it also has US$35.5m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$10.5m net cash.

How Strong Is AngioDynamics' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, AngioDynamics had liabilities of US$52.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$67.7m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$35.5m and US$35.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$48.9m.

Given AngioDynamics has a market capitalization of US$1.07b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, AngioDynamics also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if AngioDynamics can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, AngioDynamics reported revenue of US$298m, which is a gain of 11%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

So How Risky Is AngioDynamics?

While AngioDynamics lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually generated positive free cash flow US$16m. So although it is loss-making, it doesn't seem to have too much near-term balance sheet risk, keeping in mind the net cash. With revenue growth uninspiring, we'd really need to see some positive EBIT before mustering much enthusiasm for this business. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for AngioDynamics that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

