AngioDynamics Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO):

Earnings: -$21.5 million in Q4 vs. -$6.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.54 in Q4 vs. -$0.16 in the same period last year. Excluding items, AngioDynamics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.7 million or $0.02 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.02 per share Revenue: $91.1 million in Q4 vs. $86.998 million in the same period last year.

