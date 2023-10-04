AngioDynamics Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO):

Earnings: $45.884 million in Q1 vs. -$13.004 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.15 in Q1 vs. -$0.33 in the same period last year. Excluding items, AngioDynamics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$4.831 million or -$0.12 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.13 per share Revenue: $78.679 million in Q1 vs. $81.537 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: -$0.28 to -$0.34 Full year revenue guidance: $328 to $333 Mln

