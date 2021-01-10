AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It looks like a positive result overall, with revenues of US$73m beating forecasts by 8.1%. Statutory losses of US$0.11 per share were 8.1% smaller than the analysts expected, likely helped along by the higher revenues. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:ANGO Earnings and Revenue Growth January 10th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from AngioDynamics' three analysts is for revenues of US$283.4m in 2021, which would reflect a reasonable 4.6% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 90% to US$0.45. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$281.7m and losses of US$0.43 per share in 2021. Overall it looks as though the analysts were a bit mixed on the latest consensus updates. Although sales forecasts held steady, the consensus also made a pronounced increase to its losses per share forecasts.

Despite expectations of heavier losses next year,the analysts have lifted their price target 31% to US$21.00, perhaps implying these losses are not expected to be recurring over the long term. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values AngioDynamics at US$24.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$18.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that AngioDynamics is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that AngioDynamics is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 4.6%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 7.7% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 9.8% next year. Although AngioDynamics' revenues are expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are still bearish on the business, forecasting it to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for AngioDynamics going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for AngioDynamics that you need to be mindful of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.