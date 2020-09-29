AngioDynamics Guides FY21 Well Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on Tuesday, medical devices company AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) provided adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full year 2021.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of flat to $0.05 per share on net sales between $278 million and $284 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report a loss of $0.04 per share on net sales of $66.22 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

