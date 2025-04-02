ANGIODYNAMICS Earnings Results: $ANGO Reports Quarterly Earnings

ANGIODYNAMICS ($ANGO) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported earnings of $0.03 per share, beating estimates of -$0.13 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $72,000,000, beating estimates of $71,709,060 by $290,940.

ANGIODYNAMICS Insider Trading Activity

ANGIODYNAMICS insiders have traded $ANGO stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES C CLEMMER (President and CEO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $120,600

WARREN JR NIGHAN (SVP Quality and Regulatory) has made 2 purchases buying 868 shares for an estimated $5,285 and 1 sale selling 4,060 shares for an estimated $49,978 .

ANGIODYNAMICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of ANGIODYNAMICS stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ANGIODYNAMICS Government Contracts

We have seen $212,468 of award payments to $ANGO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

ANGIODYNAMICS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ANGO in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

William Blair issued a "Buy" rating on 10/04/2024

