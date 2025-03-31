ANGIODYNAMICS Earnings Preview: Recent $ANGO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ANGIODYNAMICS ($ANGO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $71,709,060 and earnings of -$0.13 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ANGO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
ANGIODYNAMICS Insider Trading Activity
ANGIODYNAMICS insiders have traded $ANGO stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES C CLEMMER (President and CEO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $120,600
- WARREN JR NIGHAN (SVP Quality and Regulatory) has made 2 purchases buying 868 shares for an estimated $5,285 and 1 sale selling 4,060 shares for an estimated $49,978.
- STEPHEN A TROWBRIDGE (EVP and CFO) purchased 1,700 shares for an estimated $9,962
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
ANGIODYNAMICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of ANGIODYNAMICS stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KENT LAKE PR LLC removed 1,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,160,000
- UBS GROUP AG added 916,541 shares (+3521.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,395,515
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 718,789 shares (-15.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,584,107
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 632,376 shares (+344.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,792,564
- WESTERN STANDARD LLC removed 526,266 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,094,349
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 514,635 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,714,056
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC added 503,713 shares (+55.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,614,011
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
ANGIODYNAMICS Government Contracts
We have seen $212,468 of award payments to $ANGO over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- TISSUE ABLATION SYSTEM: $75,000
- BIOFLO CATHETER KITS: $72,023
- H787VC1470PRO0 ANGIODYNAMICS VENACURE 1470 PRO LASER (1): $25,125
- NANOKNIFE EMERGENCY: $24,000
- GUIDEWIRES ANGIODYNAMICS, INC.:1233029 [24-006733]: $16,319
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
ANGIODYNAMICS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ANGO in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
- William Blair issued a "Buy" rating on 10/04/2024
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 10/04/2024
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/03/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for ANGIODYNAMICS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ANGO forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.