AngioDynamics (ANGO) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

AngioDynamics, Inc. ANGO is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jul 12, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company reported a loss of 3 cents per share compared with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of a penny. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on one occasion, lagged twice and broke even once, delivering a negative earnings surprise of 50%, on average.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Factors at Play

Med Tech Business

In June, AngioDynamics completed the sale of its Dialysis product portfolio and BioSentry Tract Sealant System Biopsy product to Merit Medical Systems, Inc. The transaction consists of AngioDynamics’ DuraFlow, DuraMax, Evenmore, Schon XL, Trio-CT and Vaxel Plus Hemodialysis Catheter brands and BioSentry Tract Sealant System Biopsy brand. AngioDynamics’ management intends to use the net proceeds to eliminate its existing debt and support further strategic investments in growth and profitability.

AngioDynamics’ management believes that this divestiture is likely to support its focus on the high-growth Med Tech platforms and better position the company to focus on driving growth in the NanoKnife, Mechanical Thrombectomy and Auryon businesses. This raises our optimism about the company.

However, AngioDynamics’ net sales for its fiscal 2023 will be inclusive of the Dialysis Product Portfolio and BioSentry product and are expected to be in the range of $338 million to $339 million.

On the third quarter of fiscal 2023earnings callin March, AngioDynamics confirmed that the uptick in its Med Tech net sales was driven by robust Auryon and NanoKnife sales. The company also witnessed strong NanoKnife disposable sales and AlphaVac sales. We expect the momentum for the above-mentioned products to be robust in the fiscal fourth quarter as well on the back of continued strong demand.

AngioDynamics, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

AngioDynamics, Inc. price-eps-surprise | AngioDynamics, Inc. Quote

However, sustained lower sales of AngioVac are likely to have continued in the fiscal fourth quarter due to its nature. It is AngioDynamics’ most sensitive product and is impacted by hospital staffing challenges due to the complex nature of the procedure, requiring numerous support specialties, including perfusionists, and usually requiring an ICU bed. This is likely to have weighed on the company’s segmental performance.

We estimate the fiscal fourth-quarter Med Tech revenues to be $26.9 million, suggesting an uptick of 19.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Med Device Business

On the fiscal third-quarterearnings call AngioDynamics confirmed that the Med Device segment’s strong year-over-year growth was driven by strength in the company’s angiographic products, ports, dialysis and microwave. The growth in the fiscal third quarter was also positively impacted by a less challenging comp due to the headwinds faced due to a tight labor market and supply chain disruptions in the year-ago period.

We expect the demand for the segment’s products to have continued in the fiscal fourth quarter, thereby driving the segmental revenues. However, continued higher inflationary pressures are likely to have dented the company’s segmental and overall revenues.

We estimate the fiscal fourth-quarter Med Device revenues to be $63.6 million, suggesting a decline of 1.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The Estimate Picture

For fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $90.7 million for total revenues calls for an uptick of 4.3% from the prior-year reported figure.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is pegged at 3 cents, implying a surge of 200% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.

What Our Model Suggests

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP has higher chances of beating estimates. This is not the case here, as you can see below.

Earnings ESP: AngioDynamics has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks Worth a Look

Here are a few medical stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Abbott Laboratories ABT has an Earnings ESP of +0.86% and a Zacks Rank of 2. ABT has an estimated long-term growth rate of 5.1%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Abbott’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 19.3%.

McKesson Corporation MCK has an Earnings ESP of +0.20% and is a Zacks #2 Rank stock. MCK has an estimated long-term growth rate of 10.8%.

McKesson’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 4.5%.

HealthEquity, Inc. HQY has an Earnings ESP of +0.98% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. HQY has an estimated long-term growth rate of 22%.

HealthEquity’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 9.1%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

McKesson Corporation (MCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.