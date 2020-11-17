AngioDynamics (ANGO) Shows Solid Results from RAPID Database

AngioDynamics, Inc. ANGO recently announced the safety and efficiency outcomes from the Registry of AngioVac System Procedures In Detail (“RAPID”) database. The study proved that the AngioVac System was versatile, safe and effective for the removal of vascular thrombi and cardiac masses across a wide array of patient populations.

This should prove to be a breakthrough for the company’s Vascular Interventions and Therapies segment.

More on the Results

The registry was designed to study the patterns of use, safety and efficiency of the AngioVac System in the mass removal of unwanted intravascular material. The registry enrolled 234 patients across 21 sites, crossing its 200-patient enrollment goal. Out of all the enrolled patients, 48.3% had a mass in the right heart, 35.9% had caval thromboemboli, 8.5% had catheter-related thrombi, 1.7% had a pulmonary embolism and 5.6% had a combination of the above.

Notably, RAPID is the largest catheter-based thromboaspiration study completed till date.The encouraging results from the RAPID Registry confirm that the AngioVac System is ideal for use by a broad array of providers treating thrombus, clot and vegetations in both peripheral deep vein thrombosis and the right heart.

The primary goal of the registry was to capture data on the utilization of the AngioVac System for various anatomic locations. More than 70% of clot/mass elimination was achieved in a majority of the patient population.

The AngioVac System was successfully tested by a number of different medical practitioners, viz. cardiologists, electrophysiology cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, vascular surgeons and interventional radiologists. The wide range of providers, combined with the efficiency and safety results, highlights the unique and diverse nature of the AngioVac System.

Notable Developments

In September 2020, the company launched the Auryon Atherectomy System, a newly developed path-breaking technology for the treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (“PAD”), which includes Critical Limb Ischemia and In-Stent Restenosis (“ISR”). The Auryon Atherectomy System is the first laser atherectomy system to proficiently treat lesions of any type, length or location (above and below the knee), with minimal impact on vessel walls. This launch is expected to boost the company’s Vascular Interventions and Therapies segment.

In August 2020, the company announced the enrollment of the first patient in the PATHFINDER I: Post-Market Registry. It is a pilot study to assess the safety and efficiency of the Auryon Atherectomy System in the real-world treatment of de novo, re-stenotic and ISR lesions in infrainguinal arteries of patients suffering from PAD.

Market Prospects

Per a Medgadget report, the global PAD market was valued at approximately $2.96 billion in 2018 and is expected to register 6.92% CAGR over the forecast period of 2018-2025. Hence, these study results are well-timed.

