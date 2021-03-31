AngioDynamics (ANGO) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

AngioDynamics, Inc ANGO reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 2 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was of a loss of 3 cents per share. Meanwhile, the company saw a 100% surge in its bottom line from the year-ago quarter.

Revenue Details

For the fiscal third quarter, revenues totaled $71.2 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.1%. Further, the top line rose 2% on a year-over-year basis.

Geographical Analysis

In the quarter under review, U.S. net revenues totaled $58.7 million, up 6.9% year over year.

International revenues came in at $12.5 million, down 16.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Segmental Analysis

Vascular Interventions and Therapies (VIT) Business

VIT revenues in the fiscal third quarter grossed $33.3 million, up 8.8% from the year-ago period. This was driven by higher sales of the company's Auryon and AngioVac platforms, which were partially offset by soft sales of Venous products amid weak elective procedure volumes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vascular Access (VA) Business

Revenues at this segment amounted to $24.8 million, up 0.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Oncology/Surgery Business

Revenues dipped 10.1% year over year to $13.1 million. Per management, this downside was due to lower capital sales, partially offset by robust growth in the sales of NanoKnife disposables, especially in the United States.

Margin Analysis

In the quarter under review, gross profit totaled $38.5 million, down 4.4% from the year-ago quarter. Moreover, gross margin was 54.1%, down 362 basis points (bps).

Adjusted operating profit came in at $1.3 million, up 75.6% year over year. Adjusted operating margin expanded 79 bps to 1.9%.

AngioDynamics, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

AngioDynamics, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | AngioDynamics, Inc. Quote

2021 Guidance

The company updated its fiscal 2021 outlook.

Revenues are now projected in the range of $285-$288 million (compared with the previously-issued guidance of $278-$284 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $283.2 million.

Adjusted EPS is now pegged between 4 cents and 6 cents (compared with the past view of breakeven and 5 cents). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at 2 cents.

Cash Position

The company exited the fiscal third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $54.5 million compared with $58 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities came in at $11.9 million compared with net cash used in the same of $18.4 million a year ago.

Summary

AngioDynamics exited the third quarter of fiscal 2021 on a strong note. The company continued gaining from the Auryon Atherectomy System launch. It saw revenue growth in two of its operating segments. It witnessed a solid performance of its technology platforms including strong sales growth in AngioVac arm and $3.3 million worth of sales in its Auryon suite.

However, the company witnessed a revenue decline in its Oncology segment during the quarter under review. Also, contraction in gross margin is worrisome.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, AngioDynamics carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Align Technology, Inc. ALGN, Veeva Systems, Inc. VEEV and Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. HRC. While Align Technology currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), the other two presently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Align Technology’s fourth-quarter 2020 EPS was $2.61, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.9%. Revenues came in at $834.5 million in the quarter, also beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.1%.

Veeva Systems reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted EPS of 78 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents by 14.7%. Further, the company’s revenues totaled $396.8 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.4%.

Hill-Rom delivered first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted EPS of $1.53, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 45.7%. Revenues of $741.1 million too surpassed the consensus mark by 13.2%.

