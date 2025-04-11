Is AngioDynamics (ANGO) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is AngioDynamics (ANGO) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AngioDynamics is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1003 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AngioDynamics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANGO's full-year earnings has moved 26% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ANGO has returned about 0.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 7.8% on average. This shows that AngioDynamics is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC (ANIX). The stock is up 14.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC's current year EPS has increased 10.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, AngioDynamics belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 86 individual companies and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 14% so far this year, meaning that ANGO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC, however, belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this 509-stock industry is ranked #75. The industry has moved -11.4% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track AngioDynamics and ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

