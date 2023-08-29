AngioDynamics (ANGO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

AngioDynamics (ANGO) closed the most recent trading day at $8.15, moving +1.88% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.45% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.74%.

Coming into today, shares of the medical device maker had lost 7.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.56%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.08%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AngioDynamics as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AngioDynamics to post earnings of -$0.13 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 116.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $77.76 million, down 4.64% from the prior-year quarter.

ANGO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.32 per share and revenue of $328.76 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -433.33% and -2.95%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AngioDynamics should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.78% lower. AngioDynamics currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ANGO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

