AngioDynamics' (ANGO) New FDA Recognition to Boost Treatment

AngioDynamics, Inc. ANGO recently announced the receipt of the FDA’s Breakthrough Device designation for its AngioVac System for the proposed indications for use to include the non-surgical removal of vegetation from the right heart. Following the FDA’s grant of the Breakthrough Device designation, AngioDynamics will engage with the FDA to achieve the new expanded indication for the non-surgical removal of the vegetation.

The latest FDA recognition is expected to significantly solidify AngioDynamics’ foothold in the niche space and strengthen its Med Tech segment globally.

Significance of the Designation

The AngioVac System uses a venous drainage cannula to remove thrombi (a blood clot formed within the vascular system of the body) or emboli during extracorporeal bypass for up to six hours.

The FDA Breakthrough Device designation is designed to help patients gain timely access to medical devices that may provide more effective treatment or diagnosis of life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases or conditions for which no approved or cleared alternatives currently exist.

Per management, the FDA’s recognition of the AngioVac System reflects its potential to provide a novel and innovative treatment pathway for the non-surgical removal of vegetation from the right heart. Management believes that the recognition will likely be a significant step toward advancing patient care.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Allied Market Research, the global thrombectomy devices market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach $2.6 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.4%. Factors like the increase in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases and growth in demand for minimally invasive procedures are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest regulatory recognition raises optimism about AngioDynamics.

Recent Developments

This month, AngioDynamics announced the completion of enrolment and final treatment in its Pivotal Study of the NanoKnife System for Ablation of Prostate Tissue in an Intermediate-Risk Patient Population (PRESERVE).

In July, AngioDynamics reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein it registered a solid uptick in the overall top line. Robust domestic and international revenues were also seen. The company continued gaining from its Med Tech business and robust sales of Auryon and NanoKnife were encouraging. Continued positive physician feedback for both the F22 and F18 versions of AlphaVac was also received.

Price Performance

