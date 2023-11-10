AngioDynamics (ANGO) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

AngioDynamics (ANGO) ended the recent trading session at $6.21, demonstrating a +0.65% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.56%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.05%.

Shares of the medical device maker witnessed a loss of 3.74% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 3.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AngioDynamics in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.08, marking a 900% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $81.65 million, down 4.43% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.32 per share and revenue of $328.92 million, which would represent changes of -433.33% and -2.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for AngioDynamics. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.78% higher. As of now, AngioDynamics holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, placing it within the bottom 43% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

