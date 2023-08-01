Angiodynamic (ANGO) Price Target Increased by 6.45% to 16.83

The average one-year price target for Angiodynamic (NASDAQ:ANGO) has been revised to 16.83 / share. This is an increase of 6.45% from the prior estimate of 15.81 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 93.67% from the latest reported closing price of 8.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 398 funds or institutions reporting positions in Angiodynamic. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANGO is 0.06%, a decrease of 22.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.58% to 42,737K shares. The put/call ratio of ANGO is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 3,130K shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,854K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,924K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANGO by 28.79% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,438K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,868K shares, representing a decrease of 168.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANGO by 77.46% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 1,405K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,272K shares, representing an increase of 9.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANGO by 31.21% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,181K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,953K shares, representing a decrease of 65.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANGO by 52.94% over the last quarter.

Angiodynamic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AngioDynamics, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. AngioDynamics' diverse product lines include market-leading ablation systems, vascular access products, angiographic products and accessories, drainage products, thrombolytic products and venous products.

