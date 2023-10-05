Angiodynamic (ANGO) Price Target Increased by 5.05% to 17.68

The average one-year price target for Angiodynamic (NASDAQ:ANGO) has been revised to 17.68 / share. This is an increase of 5.05% from the prior estimate of 16.83 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 138.92% from the latest reported closing price of 7.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 386 funds or institutions reporting positions in Angiodynamic. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANGO is 0.06%, a decrease of 4.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.38% to 41,063K shares. The put/call ratio of ANGO is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,766K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,854K shares, representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANGO by 5.34% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,438K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,868K shares, representing a decrease of 168.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANGO by 63.43% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 1,424K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,405K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANGO by 1.28% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,355K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,181K shares, representing an increase of 12.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANGO by 0.44% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,167K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,130K shares, representing a decrease of 168.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANGO by 62.79% over the last quarter.

Angiodynamic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AngioDynamics, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. AngioDynamics' diverse product lines include market-leading ablation systems, vascular access products, angiographic products and accessories, drainage products, thrombolytic products and venous products.

