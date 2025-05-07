$ANGI stock is up 30% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ANGI stock has now risen 30% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $27,559,570 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ANGI:
$ANGI Insider Trading Activity
$ANGI insiders have traded $ANGI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY W KIP (CEO) purchased 250,000 shares for an estimated $430,000
- KULESH SHANMUGASUNDARAM (Chief Technology Officer) sold 9,861 shares for an estimated $15,383
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ANGI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $ANGI stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 3,901,511 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,476,508
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 914,037 shares (+113.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,517,301
- PALE FIRE CAPITAL SE removed 753,076 shares (-14.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,250,106
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 650,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,079,000
- WESTERLY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 490,000 shares (+20.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $813,400
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 411,424 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $682,963
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC added 267,946 shares (+5.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $444,790
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$ANGI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ANGI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ANGI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ANGI forecast page.
You can track data on $ANGI on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.