$ANGI stock is up 30% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ANGI stock has now risen 30% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $27,559,570 of trading volume.

$ANGI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ANGI:

$ANGI insiders have traded $ANGI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY W KIP (CEO) purchased 250,000 shares for an estimated $430,000

KULESH SHANMUGASUNDARAM (Chief Technology Officer) sold 9,861 shares for an estimated $15,383

$ANGI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $ANGI stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ANGI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ANGI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

