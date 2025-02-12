$ANGI stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ANGI stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,006,082 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ANGI:
$ANGI Insider Trading Activity
$ANGI insiders have traded $ANGI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY W KIP (CEO) purchased 250,000 shares for an estimated $430,000
$ANGI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of $ANGI stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 1,227,119 shares (-72.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,165,967
- PALE FIRE CAPITAL SE removed 1,017,067 shares (-15.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,624,032
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 804,284 shares (-96.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,075,052
- M&T BANK CORP added 589,242 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $978,141
- FMR LLC removed 483,486 shares (-11.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,247,393
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 411,424 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $682,963
- GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS CO INC removed 331,516 shares (-24.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $855,311
