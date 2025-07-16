Angi Inc. Scheduled to Release Second Quarter Results and Host Conference Call on August 6, 2025

Angi Inc. will release Q2 results on August 5, 2025, followed by a conference call on August 6.

Angi Inc. will release its second quarter results after market trading on August 5, 2025, accompanied by a letter from CEO Jeff Kip to shareholders that may contain forward-looking information. A conference call to discuss these results will take place on August 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET, accessible to the public through Angi's investor relations website. Established in 1995, Angi has evolved to assist homeowners with various home projects while supporting local service professionals through its extensive network, having helped over 150 million individuals with home maintenance and improvements.

Angi Inc. will announce its second quarter results, providing financial transparency and performance insights to shareholders and the public.

The scheduled conference call offers an opportunity for direct engagement with the CEO, enhancing shareholder communication and investor relations.

The announcement highlights Angi's extensive network and long-standing history in the home services industry, reinforcing its credibility and market position.

Angi's contribution to helping homeowners and supporting local businesses is emphasized, showcasing its community impact and value proposition.

FAQ

When will Angi Inc. release its second quarter results?

Angi Inc. will release its second quarter results after market close on August 5, 2025.

How can I access theearnings conference call

The conference call can be accessed on August 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET through the investor relations section at ir.angi.com/quarterly-earnings.

Will there be a letter to shareholders?

Yes, CEO Jeff Kip will publish a letter to shareholders on August 5, 2025, alongside the earnings release.

Where can I find Angi’s forward-looking information?

Forward-looking information will be included in the letter to shareholders at ir.angi.com/quarterly-earnings.

What services does Angi Inc. provide?

Angi helps homeowners find, book, and hire skilled home professionals while supporting local businesses.

$ANGI insiders have traded $ANGI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KULESH SHANMUGASUNDARAM (Chief Technology Officer) sold 9,861 shares for an estimated $15,383

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $ANGI stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ANGI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ANGI recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $ANGI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Kunal Madhukar from UBS set a target price of $20.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Daniel Kurnos from Benchmark set a target price of $27.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Justin Patterson from Keybanc set a target price of $19.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Ygal Arounian from Citigroup set a target price of $14.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Brad Erickson from RBC Capital set a target price of $17.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Nicholas Jones from JMP Securities set a target price of $27.5 on 02/13/2025

DENVER, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the close of market trading on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) will post its second quarter results and simultaneously CEO Jeff Kip will publish a letter to shareholders, which may include certain forward-looking information, at ir.angi.com/quarterly-earnings. On Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET, Angi Inc. will host a conference call to answer questions regarding the company’s second quarter results.





The live audiocast and replay will be open to the public through the investor relations section of the Angi site at ir.angi.com/quarterly-earnings.







About Angi Inc.







Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) helps homeowners get home projects done well and helps home service professionals grow their business. We started in 1995 with a simple goal to help people find skilled home pros in their area. Now 30 years later, we've evolved to help people with everything from finding, booking and hiring a skilled pro, to researching costs, finding inspiration and discovering project possibilities. With an extensive nationwide network of skilled home pros, Angi has helped more than 150 million people maintain, repair, renovate and improve their homes and has helped hundreds of thousands of small local businesses grow.





Contacts:







Angi Investor Relations







Nick Stoumpas





(720) 828-1958







Angi Corporate Communications







Emily Do





(303) 963-8352



