Angi Inc. reports Q3 EPS 7c, consensus 0c

Reports Q3 revenue $296.72M, consensus $296.52M. The company said, “IAC announced it is considering a spin-off of its ownership stake in Angi Inc. (ANGI) to its shareholders.”

