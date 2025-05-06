Angi Inc. Reports First Quarter Financial Results and Upcoming Conference Call Details

Angi Inc. announces first quarter financial results and upcoming conference call on May 7, 2025, with leadership participation.

Angi Inc. has announced its first quarter financial results for 2025, along with a letter to shareholders from CEO Jeffrey Kip, available on their investor relations website. The company will host a conference call on May 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET, featuring CEO Jeff Kip and CFO Andrew Russakoff, to discuss these results and answer questions. Angi, which has been helping homeowners connect with skilled home service professionals since 1995, has assisted over 150 million people with home maintenance and improvement projects, while also supporting hundreds of thousands of local businesses.

Angi Inc. reported its first quarter financial results, indicating transparency and engagement with stakeholders.

The company is hosting a conference call to discuss financial results, demonstrating a commitment to communication and investor relations.

Angi has a long-standing history and strong brand recognition, having been operational since 1995, which adds credibility to its business model.

Over 150 million individuals have utilized Angi's services, showcasing its significant impact and reach in the home services market.

There is no specific information about the financial performance or any significant changes from prior periods, which might raise concerns about the company's transparency or performance.

$ANGI Insider Trading Activity

$ANGI insiders have traded $ANGI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY W KIP (CEO) purchased 250,000 shares for an estimated $430,000

KULESH SHANMUGASUNDARAM (Chief Technology Officer) sold 9,861 shares for an estimated $15,383

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ANGI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $ANGI stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ANGI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ANGI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ANGI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ANGI forecast page.

DENVER, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) posted its first quarter financial results and a letter to shareholders from CEO Jeffrey Kip on the investor relations section of its website at





ir.angi.com/quarterly-earnings





. As announced previously, Angi Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the company’s first quarter results and to answer questions. The call will be held on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Jeffrey Kip, CEO and Andrew Russakoff, CFO will participate.





The live audiocast and replay will be open to the public through the investor relations section of the Angi site at





ir.angi.com/quarterly-earnings







Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) helps homeowners get home projects done well and helps home service pros grow their business. We started in 1995 with a simple goal to help people find skilled home pros in their area. Now 30 years later, we've evolved to help people with everything from finding, booking and hiring a skilled pro, to researching costs, finding inspiration and discovering project possibilities. With an extensive nationwide network of skilled home pros, Angi has helped more than 150 million people maintain, repair, renovate and improve their homes and has helped hundreds of thousands of small local businesses grow.







Angi Investor Relations







(720) 282-1958







Angi Corporate Communications







Emily Do





(303) 963-8352



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.