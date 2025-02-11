Angi Inc. Releases Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Announces Conference Call with IAC Leadership

Angi Inc. reports fourth quarter results; conference call scheduled for February 12, 2025, with leadership participation.

Angi Inc. has released its fourth quarter financial results and a shareholder letter on its investor relations website. The company, alongside IAC, will hold a conference call on February 12, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET, with key executives participating to discuss the results and answer questions. Angi, which helps homeowners connect with home service professionals, has been supporting home improvement projects since 1995 and has assisted over 150 million people, while also contributing to the growth of small local businesses. IAC, Angi's parent company, focuses on building and acquiring companies, maintaining a philosophy of financially disciplined opportunism, and includes several well-known brands in its portfolio.

Angi Inc. has released its fourth quarter financial results, indicating transparency and engagement with shareholders.

The upcoming conference call featuring key executives from IAC and Angi provides an opportunity for direct communication with investors and enhances investor relations.

Angi's extensive network and history of assisting over 150 million people with home projects showcases its strong market presence and customer trust.

The mention of IAC’s track record of building companies implies a supportive parent company, potentially providing stability and growth opportunities for Angi.

There is no mention of significant financial growth or improvements in key performance indicators, which may indicate potential issues within the company's operations.



The press release lacks specific details on the fourth quarter financial results, leaving investors without crucial information needed to assess the company's performance accurately.



Angi Inc. appears to be heavily reliant on its affiliation with IAC for visibility, which might raise concerns about its independent operational strength and financial health.

When will Angi Inc. release its fourth quarter financial results?

Angi Inc. posted its fourth quarter financial results on February 11, 2025.

How can I access the Angi Inc. shareholder letter?

The shareholder letter from Jeffrey Kip is available on Angi's investor relations website at ir.angi.com/quarterly-earnings.

What is the date and time of the Angi investor conference call?

The conference call will be held on February 12, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Who will be participating in the conference call?

Barry Diller, Joey Levin, Jeffrey Kip, and Christopher Halpin will participate in the call.

Where can I find the live audiocast of the conference call?

The live audiocast can be accessed through the investor relations section of Angi’s website.

$ANGI insiders have traded $ANGI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

JEFFREY W KIP (CEO) purchased 250,000 shares for an estimated $430,000

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $ANGI stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

DENVER, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) posted its fourth quarter financial results and a letter to shareholders from Jeffrey Kip on the investor relations section of its website at





ir.angi.com/quarterly-earnings





. As announced previously, Angi Inc. and IAC will host a conference call to discuss both companies’ respective fourth quarter results and to answer questions. The call will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Barry Diller, Chairman and Senior Executive of IAC, Joey Levin, CEO of IAC and Chairman of Angi Inc., Jeffrey Kip, CEO of Angi Inc., and Christopher Halpin, Executive Vice President, CFO and COO of IAC, will participate.





The live audiocast and replay will be open to the public through the investor relations section of the Angi site at





ir.angi.com/quarterly-earnings





.







About Angi Inc.







Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) helps homeowners get home projects done well and helps home service professionals grow their business. We started in 1995 with a simple goal to help people find skilled home pros in their area. Now more than 25 years later, we've evolved to help people with everything from finding, booking and hiring a skilled pro, to researching costs, finding inspiration and discovering project possibilities. With an extensive nationwide network of skilled home pros, Angi has helped more than 150 million people maintain, repair, renovate and improve their homes and has helped hundreds of thousands of small local businesses grow.







About IAC







IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 11 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC is today comprised of category leading businesses including Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI), Dotdash Meredith and Care.com, among many others ranging from early stage to established businesses. IAC is headquartered in New York City with business locations worldwide.







Contacts:









IAC/Angi Investor Relations







Mark Schneider





(212) 314-7400







Angi Corporate Communications







Emily Do





(303) 963-8352







IAC Corporate Communications







Valerie Combs





(212) 314-7251



