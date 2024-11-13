Angi Inc. downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan downgraded Angi Inc. (ANGI) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $2.50, down from $3.25, post the Q3 report. IAC is considering spinning off its 85% ownership stake in Angi to IAC shareholders and Angi is still undergoing an operational turnaround with revenue declining over 15% year-over-year in Q3, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm downgraded Angi as it lowered operating estimates and sees a more balanced risk/reward in the equity given the lower visibility on a return to positive revenue growth.
