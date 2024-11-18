Angi Inc. CEO buys $430K in common stock

In a regulatory filing, Angi Inc. (ANGI) disclosed that its CEO Jeffrey Kim bought 250K shares of common stock on November 15th in a total transaction size of $430K. Shares of Angi are up 3% afterhours at $1.97.
Don't Miss out on Research Tools:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ANGI:
- Angi Inc. price target lowered to $6 from $7 at Benchmark
- IAC price target lowered to $105 from $110 at Benchmark
- IAC assumed with a Buy at Jefferies
- IAC price target lowered to $80 from $88 at Truist
- IAC price target lowered to $77 from $82 at TD Cowen
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.