ANGI Homeservices Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

Shareholders might have noticed that ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) filed its quarterly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 5.6% to US$10.01 in the past week. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$390m were what the analysts expected, ANGI Homeservices surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$0.01 per share, an impressive 188% above what was forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:ANGI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from ANGI Homeservices' 16 analysts is for revenues of US$1.76b in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 26% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 103% to US$0.088. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.77b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.093 in 2021. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$15.70, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on ANGI Homeservices, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$19.00 and the most bearish at US$12.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 26%, in line with its 25% annual growth over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 16% per year. So it's pretty clear that ANGI Homeservices is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for ANGI Homeservices. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$15.70, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple ANGI Homeservices analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - ANGI Homeservices has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

