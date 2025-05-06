ANGI HOMESERVICES Earnings Results: $ANGI Reports Quarterly Earnings

ANGI HOMESERVICES ($ANGI) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.30 per share, beating estimates of -$0.09 by $0.39. The company also reported revenue of $245,910,000, beating estimates of $245,725,252 by $184,748.

ANGI HOMESERVICES Insider Trading Activity

ANGI HOMESERVICES insiders have traded $ANGI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY W KIP (CEO) purchased 250,000 shares for an estimated $430,000

KULESH SHANMUGASUNDARAM (Chief Technology Officer) sold 9,861 shares for an estimated $15,383

ANGI HOMESERVICES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of ANGI HOMESERVICES stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ANGI HOMESERVICES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ANGI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

