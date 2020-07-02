ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7.7%

ANGI Homeservices Inc. ANGI was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $11.29 –$13.22 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.



The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revision of one increase and no decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.



ANGI Homeservices currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. Price

ANGI Homeservices Inc. price | ANGI Homeservices Inc. Quote

Investors interested in the Internet - Services industry may consider a better-ranked stock like Dropbox Inc. DBX, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



