Angi Appoints Julie Hoarau As Chief Financial Officer

(RTTNews) - Angi Inc.(ANGI) said on Thursday that it has appointed Julie Hoarau as Chief Financial Officer to succeed Andrew Rusty Russakoff, who will step down as CFO with effect from March 27.

Hoarau has been serving as Angis' Chief Accounting Officer since October 2024. Prior to joining Angi, she worked as Vice President of Accounting Operations at MongoDB, Inc.

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