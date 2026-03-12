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Angi Appoints Julie Hoarau As Chief Financial Officer

March 12, 2026 — 07:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Angi Inc.(ANGI) said on Thursday that it has appointed Julie Hoarau as Chief Financial Officer to succeed Andrew Rusty Russakoff, who will step down as CFO with effect from March 27. 

Hoarau has been serving as Angis' Chief Accounting Officer since October 2024. Prior to joining Angi, she worked as Vice President of Accounting Operations at MongoDB, Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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