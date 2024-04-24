Angi (ANGI) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Angi (ANGI) reached $2.06, with a -1.44% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.11%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of a digital marketplace for home services had lost 22.02% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.01% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Angi in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 7, 2024. On that day, Angi is projected to report earnings of -$0.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 66.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $297.78 million, down 24.12% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.01 per share and revenue of $1.29 billion, which would represent changes of +83.33% and -10.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Angi. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Angi currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

