Angi (ANGI) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Angi (ANGI) closed at $2.01, marking no change from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of a digital marketplace for home services had lost 22.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 0.47%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.09%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Angi in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 7, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.01, reflecting a 66.67% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $297.78 million, down 24.12% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.01 per share and revenue of $1.29 billion, which would represent changes of +83.33% and -10.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Angi. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Angi is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, finds itself in the bottom 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ANGI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Angi Inc. (ANGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

